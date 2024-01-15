Coalition: ‘You Will Return To Suffering If You Vote PDP In 2027’ – Bisi Akande Warns Nigerians

A founding member of the Afenifere group, Bisi Akande, has warned Nigerians against voting for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to return to power in 2027.

Naija News reports that Akande while speaking to journalists in Ila Orangun, Osun State, on Saturday as part of activities marking his 85th birthday anniversary, said Nigerians would be thrown into a more difficult situation should the main opposition party return to power.

The pioneer Interim Chairman of the All Progressives Congress was reacting to the proposal by the PDP presidential candidate in the last election, Atiku Abubakar, to form a coalition and dislodge the ruling party at the federal level in the next general election.

He said the proposed coalition would not offer Nigerians respite from the current hardship.

According to the elder statesman, the problems being faced by Nigerians are due to the damages done from 1960 to 2015.

He said, “If PDP was rejected and the same PDP coalesced again and people say, okay we will go back to it, the people will go back to their suffering. PDP was defeated because it had no clue.

“APC comes, it inherited a very difficult, weak, and dilapidated political and economic foundation called Nigeria. In driving, you are driving and suddenly, maybe something happens in front and you have to turn. Whether you do it by U-turn or you do it another way, there will be screeches.

“Those are the screeches you are seeing now in repairing damages that have been done over the years. We are talking of damages done from 1960 to 2015 and no matter what, Buhari too was not perfect.”