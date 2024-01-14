Supreme Court Judgment: Crisis Hits Plateau Assembly As Speaker Vows Not To Recognise 16 APC Members

In a significant turn of events, the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Gabriel Dewan, has declared that he will only recognize eight members of the House.

This announcement follows a complex legal battle involving the membership of the Assembly.

Dewan, the sole member of the Young Peoples Party (YPP) in the Assembly, assumed the role of Speaker after the Appeal Court’s decision to sack 16 lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The court ruled that the PDP lacked a legitimate structure at the time these members were nominated, thus rendering their candidacy invalid.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) subsequently withdrew their Certificates of Return and issued them to members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, a recent Supreme Court judgment has intensified the political crisis in Plateau State.

The apex court overruled the appellate court’s decision, stating that the dismissal of the 16 PDP members was unjustified.

Justice Emmanuel Agim, reading the judgment, argued that the APC and its candidate had no right to interfere in the internal affairs of another party. He expressed regret over the consequences of the Appeal Court’s decision.

Justice John Okoro also voiced concerns about the impact of the previous ruling. Despite the Supreme Court’s stance, Speaker Dewan has stated he does not acknowledge the APC members who initially benefited from the appellate court’s judgment.

Dewan, addressing the media in Jos, emphasized that the Supreme Court’s pronouncement, being the final authority, nullifies the position of the lower court.

He asserted that currently, only eight members are recognized in the Assembly. Dewan stressed his commitment to inclusive leadership, regardless of party affiliations, even as he comes from an opposition and minority party.

The Speaker’s stance raises questions about the status of the 16 lawmakers affirmed by the Court of Appeal, who are now seeking redress from the Supreme Court.

Story continues below advertisement

This legal and political quandary places the Plateau State House of Assembly in a precarious position, with implications for legislative functions and political stability in the state.