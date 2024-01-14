Iyabo Ojo Discloses Desire For Romantic Scenes With Two Actors

Renowned Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has revealed her wish to film a romantic scene with two actors.

Iyabo disclosed this information in a recent interview on AY Makun’s Celebrity Quickies.

In the interview, she expressed admiration for seasoned actors Ramsey Nouah and Richard Mofe Damijo, also known as RMD, confessing that she harbours crushes on both of them.

She said, “If I were to do a love scene with an actor in Nigeria, it would be RMD. I used to love him a lot. So love scene, RMD still or Ramsey Nouah.”

Yemi Alade dismisses comparisons with Tiwa Savage.

Nigerian music star Yemi Alade rejects comparisons with fellow artist Tiwa Savage.

The singer, known for the hit song ‘Johnny,’ shared her excitement about performing at the opening ceremony of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast on her X (formerly Twitter) page.

However, when a fan claimed she was superior to Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade dismissed the comparison.

Not impressed by the fan’s comment, Alade urged him to support and celebrate them both, stressing that they are both “winning.”

She described comparison as “the thief of joy.”

The fan wrote, “U better than Tiwa [Savage].”

Story continues below advertisement

Yemi Alade replied: “Comparison is the thief of joy. We’re both winning…. celebrate and support us all.“