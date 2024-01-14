Governor Alia Orders Release Of Abducted Benue Council Chairman, Three Others

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia has directed the prompt release of Ukum LGA Caretaker Chairman Hon Hanganoon Gideon and three others, kidnapped by unidentified gunmen on Saturday.

Naija News recalls that Hon Gideon was kidnapped along with three others on his way to the burial of the late Ter Katsina-Ala on Saturday.

Governor Alia issued a directive during the funeral oration of Chief Benjamin Fezanga Wombo in Katsina-Ala’s Akume Atongo stadium.

Expressing concern, he criticized the ongoing incidents of killings and kidnappings in the region by bandits, emphasizing that such actions cannot be tolerated any further.

Governor Alia urged the members of the Sankera political bloc to organize a gathering with the aim of restoring enduring peace in the area.

He specifically called upon both current and former senators, members of the House of Representatives, and other influential figures from Sankera to convene and formulate effective solutions promptly to address the insecurity prevailing in the region.

The governor instructed them to submit the meeting’s resolutions to him for immediate implementation.

The governor conveyed his administration’s willingness to involve the youth in constructive activities within the community as long as they refrain from engaging in criminal behaviour.

Governor Alia further encouraged the traditional leaders in the Sankera region of the state to adopt a similar approach, emphasizing his administration’s commitment to restoring peace not only to the district but to the entire state.

Expressing condolences to Chief Wombo’s family for the loss of their father, the governor urged them to find solace in the realization that he lived a fulfilling life.

Story continues below advertisement

In an earlier address, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen George Akume, advocated for collective responsibility to propel the state towards progress.