Gunmen Abduct Benue LG Chairman, Three Aides

The Caretaker Chairman of Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State, Haanongon Gideon, and three others have been abducted by unknown gunmen.

Naija News learned that the chairman, alongside his personal assistant, Ior Yuhwam, his driver, and a police officer, were kidnapped around 6.30 am on Saturday along Anyagba, Tongov, in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state.

The victims were kidnapped while on the way to attend the burial of the paramount ruler of Katsina-Ala LG, the Ter Katsina-Ala, Chief Fezaanga Wombo.

Confirming the abduction, the council secretary, Jonathan Modi, in a statement, urged residents of the local government to remain calm and be law-abiding, assuring that measures are being taken to ensure the victims’ freedom.

He said, “The Ukum Local Government Area Executive Council announces the kidnap of the Council Chairman, Rev. Haanongon Gideon, alongside his PA on Administration, Mr Ior Yuhwam, his driver and police officer.

“The ugly incident took place this morning, along Anyagba, Tongov, in Katsina-Ala LGA, of Benue State, around 6:30am, while on the way to attend the burial of the paramount Ruler of Katsina Ala LG, the Ter Katsina-Ala, Chief Fezaanga Wombo.”

The state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Matthew Abo, also confirmed the abduction of the chairman.

He said, “It’s true he was abducted, I cannot say much now because I am at a funeral in Katsina-Ala.”