Supreme Court Judgement – Why I Could Not Sleep For 7 Days – Gov Bala Mohammed

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has disclosed that he was unable to sleep for seven days prior to the Supreme Court judgment regarding the appeal against his victory at the polls.

He also accused some former leaders of Bauchi State of conniving to lie against him in order to snatch his victory at the polls.

The Governor, however, praised President Bola Tinubu for disregarding the opinions of the former leaders who conspired against him and appreciated the judiciary for being fair.

Governor Mohammed spoke at the Government House during a victory rally organised for him, following the Supreme Court victory on Friday and praised the people of Bauchi for their support.

He said: “You (People of Bauchi) have shown me love, you gave me trust and I will not sleep because I did not sleep for seven days and I made sure that we have this mandate back. Some people connived –former leaders of Bauchi to go and perpetuate lies against me to make sure that the leadership of the nation see me as a problem but you can see the leaders have their ways of handling issues.

“I’m grateful to the Nigerian judiciary –especially the Supreme Court, I’m grateful to the government of President Tinubu who believe in good governance –allowing the rule of law to persist irrespective of the lies and mischievous acts that have been perpetrated against me. I’m grateful to the Vice President and all our colleagues at the federal level. No amount of mischief will bring us down.”

The Governor vowed that he would not allow anybody with ulterior motives from nowhere to lead the state.

“Here we have enough human capital and we are praying to God to allow us to have our successor that will continue the good governance that we have started,” he added.