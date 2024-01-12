Supreme Court Affirms Bala Mohammed As Bauchi State Governor

The Supreme Court on Friday, affirmed the election of Bala Mohammed as the duly elected Governor of Bauchi State.

The apex court in a lead judgment read by Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, dismissed the appeal by Sadique Abubakar of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for lacking merit.

Mohammed contested the March 18, 2023,, governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). However, his victory was contested by Abubakar.

In earlier rulings, both the tribunal and the Court of Appeal had dismissed Abubakar’s case as lacking in merit, adding that he failed to prove his allegations of massive non-compliance with the Electoral Act beyond reasonable doubt.

Similarly, Justice Ibrahim Saulawa of the Supreme Court on Friday, resolved all six issues against the appellant and held that the appeal was devoid of merit.

Gov Mohammed Reacts

The Bauchi State Governor has since reacted to his victory, thanking God and dedicating the victory to the people of the state and the PDP.

“In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful, I offer all praises to Allah for our victory. This triumph belongs to the people of Bauchi State and our esteemed party, the @OfficialPDPNig

“On behalf of my family and myself, I express deep gratitude to all our stakeholders who joined us in this journey, particularly our religious and faith leaders, political associates, friends, and well-wishers. This victory reaffirms that the good work in Bauchi State must go on. #GreaterBauchi,” he wrote.