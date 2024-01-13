Postecoglou Refuses To Rule Tottenham Out Of EPL Title Race

The manager of Tottenham Hotspur, Ange Postecoglou has refused to rule out his team out of the Premier League title race despite the team’s abysmal form in recent games.

Postecoglou and his boys are currently occupying the 5th spot on the league table with 39 points in 20 games after spending weeks on top of the league table in the earlier stages of the campaign.

In November and the first few days of December, Postecoglou’s team managed just one point from five games; however, they have subsequently won four of their five league games.

Tottenham’s next league game is against Manchester United at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. They are expected to beat the inconsistent United to reduce the 6-point gap between them and first-placed Liverpool.

Ahead of the game, Postecoglou who signed Romanian center-back Radu Dragusin and German forward Timo Werner this month, acknowledged that Spurs are not what they were at the start of the season. He however insisted that he wouldn’t give up on the desire to finish very strong this season.

“By definition, we are, aren’t we? So, yes we are,” Postecoglou said.

“I’ve said all along that until the point where you’re not, why would you discount the possibility?

“We’ve gone through a really tough period and we’re hanging in there. We had four games when results went against us, but we’ve clawed our way back. We’re still in there.

“Our performances for the most part have been pretty consistent, but all that is meaningless if we don’t finish the season stronger than the first half of the season and that’s what we’ve got to do.”

Postecoglou added: “We have scratched and clawed our way into a decent position in the league, we’re into the next round of the cup, those possibilities are always there.

“And we certainly want to tackle them as robustly as possible without any fear – or fear of not achieving anything.

“We’ve done it from day one. We’ve had a vision of the sort of football we want to play and some parts are really, really good and have surprised me with the progress, and other parts we’re still in the early stages of development.

“We’ve got a platform here to kick on and try on from here.”