Timo Werner Insists He Joined Tottenham Hotspur To Win Titles

Former Chelsea winger, Timo Werner has insisted that he joined Tottenham Hotspur to win more titles even though the north London side hasn’t won a major title in 15 years.

Timo Werner officially became a player of Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday, January 9, 2023, after signing a loan deal with the Premier League club from RB Leipzig.

Recall that Werner joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig for a transfer fee worth €53 million on July 1, 2020.

While at Chelsea, he was able to help the team win one UEFA Super Cup, one FIFA Club World Cup, and one Champions League. He played 89 times for Chelsea in all competitions scoring 23 goals and providing 21 assists.

The 27-year-old German center-forward returned to RB Leipzig on August 2, 2022, for just €20 million. Since then, he has managed to score 18 goals and provided 7 assists in 54 appearances in all competitions.

Timo Werner is expected to play for the rest of the season for Tottenham Hotspur and then return to Leipzig in June if Spurs decides not to give him a permanent deal at the end of the season.

Despite having a guarantee of playing for less than five months at Tottenham, Werner hopes to win a title for Tottenham, who last won a title in 2008 (a league cup).

The German international said; “I hope I can be the best player I can be here. I can play every position in attack”.

He added; “When I left the Premier League I missed it because it is the best league in the world. When I joined my old club, I said I wanted to be a winner and in the end, we won the Champions League, so it should not be too bad to say I come here to win titles”.