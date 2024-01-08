‘Details Of Timo Werner’s Deal With Tottenham Hotspur’

Germany international, Timo Werner is set to be a Tottenham Hotspur player for at least the remaining part of the 2023-2024 season.

According to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Timo Werner will sign a loan deal with Tottenham which will keep him at the north London club until June 30, 2024.

But the deal comes with a clause that permits Spurs to buy him for just €17 million at the end of this current campaign.

“It’s not mandatory and up to Tottenham as they will decide in June about Timo’s future”, the transfer expert added.

Timo Werner is not new to the Premier League and also not new to life in London, especially West London, where he played for Chelsea between 2020 and 2022.

Recall that Werner joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig for a transfer fee worth €53 million on July 1, 2020.

While at Chelsea, he was heavily criticized for wasting goalscoring opportunities and not playing up to expectations.

Despite that, he was able to help the team win one UEFA Super Cup, one FIFA Club World Cup, and one Champions League. He played 89 times for Chelsea in all competitions scoring 23 goals and providing 21 assists.

The 27-year-old German center-forward returned to RB Leipzig on August 2, 2022, for just €20 million. Since then, he has managed to score 18 goals and provided 7 assists in 54 appearances in all competitions.

So far this season, Timo Werner has managed to make just 14 appearances in all competitions for RB Leipzig, in which he scored 2 goals and provided just an assist.