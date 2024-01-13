It Will Be Difficult To Wrestle Power From APC In 2027 – PDP Chieftain

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ibrahim Abdullahi, has said that it would be difficult to wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 presidential election.

Recall that the 2023 presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, had suggested that political parties should merge together to form a strong opposition against the APC.

The former Vice President warned against the likelihood of Nigeria slipping into a one-party state.

He said, “We have all seen how the APC is increasingly turning Nigeria into a dictatorship of one party. If we don’t come together to challenge what the ruling party is trying to create, our democracy will suffer for it, and the consequences of it will affect the generations yet unborn.”

Speaking during an interview with The Punch, Abdullahi, the PDP Deputy Publicity Secretary, said Atiku made the call to protect the future of Nigeria.

Abdullahi insisted that only a coalition of political parties would successfully push out President Bola Tinubu-led APC administration from power.

He said, “We believe only merger or coming together of all opposition political parties will produce a better result. So there is a need for other political parties to understand that it will be difficult to defeat the All Progressives Congress without a merger.

“So the other political parties must see the reason and identify with the PDP’s clamour for coalition. So, if they see this, then the better for Nigeria’s opposition and the people.

“But if other political parties want to go about it individually, they are not as strong as the PDP. It is very difficult for us to attain the objective of taking charge of the government and sacking this army of occupation that has decided to inflict maximum penury and anguish on Nigerians.”