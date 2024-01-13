I Have Two Bars In My House Because Of My Love For Alcohol – Iyabo Ojo

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has disclosed that she prefers alcohol to tea or coffee.

Ojo, popularly called Queen Mother, explained that she enjoys drinking beers a lot.

The thespian shared her beverage preference during the latest episode of Celebrities Quickies posted on comedian AY Makun’s YouTube page,

Ojo explained that she has two bars in her house because of her love for alcohol.

She said, “Once I wake up, the first thing I do is drink water. I’m not a fan of coffee or tea. I’m a shekpe [alcohol] lady [laughs].

“I love whiskey, brandy and Azul. And I love beer, Goldberg. I’m a beer person, I love to drink beer a lot. That’s why you can see I’ve two bars.”

Ojo also disclosed that if she could do a sex scene with an actor, it would be Richard Mofe-Damijo.

“If I’m to do a love scene with an actor in Nigeria, it would be RMD. I used to love RMD a lot. So love scene, RMD still or probably, Ramsey Nouah,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

The thespian added that RMD, Ramsey Nouah, and American actor, Denzel Washington were her celebrity crushes growing up.