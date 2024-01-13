Ex-Super Eagles Star, Ezeji Tells Peseiro How To Use Onuachu In AFCON 2023

Former Nigerian striker Victor Ezeji believes that the coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria has not been making judicious use of Paul Onuachu’s ability.

Ezeji, who played only three times for the Super Eagles and scored two goals, believes that Onuachu is very good with his head. Hence, the 42-year-old retired footballer urged the Super Eagles coaching crew, led by coach Jose Peseiro, to take effective advantage of the striker’s height during the tournament.

Note that Onuachu was left out of the Super Eagles 25-man squad for the 2023 AFCON despite scoring 9 goals and providing three assists in 16 games for his Turkish club, Trabzonspor.

He only got his way back into the squad in the last minute after Sadiq Umar sustained an injury while training with the Eagles in Ivory Coast ahead of the tournament which will kick off later today, January 13.

The 6.7-foot-tall striker, who has scored three goals in 19 appearances for the Eagles, was the second late invitee in the squad. He was invited after Terem Moffi was brought in to replace injured Victor Boniface.

Despite the instability in attack days to the commencement of the tournament, Victor Ezeji argued that the team was not in crisis and revealed how Onuachu could be useful to the squad in the tournament.

“I don’t think there is a crisis, because the other guys they have called up are good strikers as well. It is just that the Super Eagles have not keyed into someone like Onuachu’s potential, he has a good height, and most of his goals are with his head, but anytime he plays with the Super Eagles, wide players like (Samuel) Chukwueze and Moses Simon fail to bring the crosses for him”, he said.

Note that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will start their 2023 AFCON campaign against Equatorial Guinea at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 14, 2024.