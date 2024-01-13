EFCC: Latest Betta Edu News, Updates On Humanitarian Ministry Scandal For Jan. 12, 2024

As the controversy associated with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation rages on, Naija News brings you the latest update on suspended Minister, Betta Edu, her predecessor Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouq and others associated with the scandal.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suspended all programs administered by the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), including N-Power, NaijaNews learnt.

This unfriendly action results from an ongoing investigation into alleged misconduct in the management of the agency and its programs.

Programmes overseen by NSIPA include the famous N-Power Programme, Conditional Cash Transfer Programme, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, and Home Grown School Feeding Programme.

Reports emerging on Friday revealed that the initial suspension of the programmes will last for six weeks.

A statement credited to the Director of Information, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Segun Imohiosen, noted that President Tinubu expressed significant concerns regarding operational deficiencies and irregularities in the disbursement of payments to the beneficiaries of these programs.

A former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Femi Pedro, has refuted a statement claiming that he pleaded with Nigerians to give the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, a second chance.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu suspended Edu after a memo surfaced wherein she asked the Accountant-General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, to transfer N585 million to a private account.

Following her suspension from office, Edu visited the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for questioning over the action and all the financial transactions in her ministry.

But according to the purported statement issued on Wednesday, Pedro was quoted as saying that Edu would learn from her mistakes and asked Nigerians to give her a second chance.

In a significant escalation of the investigation into the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has summoned 20 senior directors and officials of the ministry for questioning.

Naija News understands that several of these officials were reportedly interrogated by investigators at the EFCC headquarters on Thursday.

This move by the EFCC comes as a follow-up to a comprehensive investigation report and recommendations regarding the ministry, which were submitted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Tuesday.

A source, who spoke with Punch on Thursday, said, “The EFCC is also probing some officials in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs. Some director-generals and civil servants; about 20 of them, are being interrogated. Some have been quizzed, and more are still coming for interrogation as the investigation continues.”