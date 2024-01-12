Betta Edu: I Didn’t Solicit Second Chance For Suspended Minister – Femi Pedro

A former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Femi Pedro, has refuted a statement claiming that he pleaded with Nigerians to give the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, a second chance.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu suspended Edu after a memo surfaced wherein she asked the Accountant-General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, to transfer N585 million to a private account.

Following her suspension from office, Edu visited the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for questioning over the action and all the financial transactions in her ministry.

But according to the purported statement issued on Wednesday, Pedro was quoted as saying that Edu would learn from her mistakes and asked Nigerians to give her a second chance.

However, on Thursday, the former Lagos deputy governor told TheCable on Thursday that he never issued a statement, adding he does not know the suspended minister.

Pedro said he only commented in a WhatsApp group, and it was taken without and expanded into a full statement and distributed to the media without his knowledge or permission.

‘He Might Have Made A Few Slips, But It’s Normal’ – Pedro Defends Tinubu’s Fitness

Meanwhile, Pedro has defended the physical and mental fitness of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

While dismissing concerns about Tinubu’s fitness, Pedro said the APC candidate is fitter than him and Nigerians have nothing to worry about.

Speaking during a live appearance on Channels Television’s special election programme, The 2023 Verdict, the former Deputy Governor said the pressure, noise, and general atmosphere at campaign rallies might be responsible for slips and gaffes attributed to Bola Tinubu.