S’Court Verdict: PDP Must Apologize To Judiciary For Unjustified Attacks, Says APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to sincerely apologise to the courts and judges for the baseless, irresponsible, reckless, and unjustified attacks it launched against the judiciary throughout the electoral cycle.

This response from the APC comes in light of the Supreme Court’s judgments on Friday regarding governorship election petitions in Lagos, Kano, Zamfara, Plateau, Ebonyi, Bauchi, Abia, and Cross River.

“Assuming that it has any spec of decency left, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) must tender an unreserved apology to the courts and our judges for the senseless, irresponsible, reckless, and unjustified attacks it mounted against the judiciary throughout this electoral cycle,” party spokesman Felix Morka said in a statement.

He mentioned that the APC receives the Supreme Court decisions on election petitions contesting the results of the 2023 governorship elections in eight states with calm acceptance.

“In Lagos, Ebonyi, and Cross River States, the Supreme Court upheld the election of governorship candidates of our great party. However, the appeals in Kano, Zamfara, Bauchi, Plateau, and Abia states were decided in favour of other political parties and their candidates.

“While the Apex Court’s decisions will undoubtedly elicit mixed reactions and reviews, the decisions are final and binding on all parties to the legal contests. The decisions today provide a strong affirmation of the authority, vibrancy, and independence of the judiciary.

“APC has been consistent in its position that the judiciary must be left alone to perform its important duty of resolving disputes, including electoral disputes, as constitutionally mandated. The decisions today must serve as a rebuke to political opposition figures who vilified and denigrated our courts when judgements were handed against them in these same matters.

“We congratulate the winners, particularly our governors, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, and Bassey Otu of Cross River State, and wish them the very best as they continue to serve their states and country. We urge everyone to remain calm and continue to maintain peace,” APC added.