Radu Dragusin Joins Tottenham Hotspur From Genoa

Tottenham Hotspur have secured the services of Romanian defender, Radu Dragusin from Italian Serie A club, Genoa.

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly paid the transfer fee of £25 million to acquire the services of the 21-year-old defender.

Dragusin is Tottenham’s second January acquisition following the loan signing of Germany forward Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

This season, the 13-cap Romanian international has started all 22 of Genoa’s games.

Dragusin started his career at Juventus before moving to Genoa in the summer of last year. He has now agreed to a contract that will keep him at Tottenham Hotspur until the summer of 2030.

Bayern Munich attempted to sign Radu Dragusin but they were beaten to the signing by Tottenham Hotspur. Hence, Bayern had to settle for Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier who they signed on loan.

Due to his inability to establish himself in the Tottenham first squad this season, Dier, 29, who has 49 caps for England, moved on loan to Germany with the possibility of a permanent extension.

With Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven out for the season due to injuries, Tottenham needed a center back to cover for them.

Postecoglou has filled in for injured center backs in recent weeks by using full-backs Ben Davies and Emerson Royal in central defense.

Story continues below advertisement

Spence’s one-year loan at Leeds was cancelled earlier this month, and he had only played seven Championship games when he returned to Spurs due to the shortage of defenders.