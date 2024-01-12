Photos: Governors Abba Kabir Yusuf Of Kano And Bala Mohammed Of Bauchi Arrive Supreme Court

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf and his counterpart in Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, have arrived at the Supreme Court in Abuja.

The two Governors are at the apex court ahead of the Friday ruling on the governorship election appeals in their respective states.

There are reports of heightened security amid anxiety in some of the states where the Supreme Court judgment is expected today in the disputes over the March 18, 2023 governorship elections.

The court is expected to deliver judgments in governorship disputes in eight states – Lagos, Plateau, Bauchi, Kano, Abia, Ebonyi Zamfara, and Cross River state.

11 New Supreme Court Justices To Be Sworn In Next Week

Meanwhile, eleven new justices of the Supreme Court are expected to be sworn in next week.

Naija News recalls that the 10th Senate led by Godswill Akpabio in December 2023 confirmed the 11 justices as requested by President Bola Tinubu.

The Justices billed for swearing-in are:

Hon. Justice Jummai Hannatu Sankey, OFR

North Central

Hon. Justice Stephen Jonah Adah

North Central

Hon. Justice Mohammed Baba Idris

Hon. Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani

North East

Hon. Justice Jamilu Yammama Tukur

North West

Hon. Justice Abubakar Sadiq Umar

North West

Hon. Justice Chidiebere Nwaoma Uwa

South East

Hon. Justice Chioma Egondu Nwosu-Iheme

South East

Hon. Justice Obande Festus Ogbuinya

South East

Hon. Justice Moore Aseimo A. Adumein

South south

Hon. Justice Habeeb Adewale O. Abiru

South West

Story continues below advertisement

When sworn in, the apex court will have the full complement of 21 justices, as envisaged by the Constitution.