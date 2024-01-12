Nigeria News
Photos: Governors Abba Kabir Yusuf Of Kano And Bala Mohammed Of Bauchi Arrive Supreme Court
The Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf and his counterpart in Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, have arrived at the Supreme Court in Abuja.
The two Governors are at the apex court ahead of the Friday ruling on the governorship election appeals in their respective states.
There are reports of heightened security amid anxiety in some of the states where the Supreme Court judgment is expected today in the disputes over the March 18, 2023 governorship elections.
The court is expected to deliver judgments in governorship disputes in eight states – Lagos, Plateau, Bauchi, Kano, Abia, Ebonyi Zamfara, and Cross River state.
11 New Supreme Court Justices To Be Sworn In Next Week
Meanwhile, eleven new justices of the Supreme Court are expected to be sworn in next week.
Naija News recalls that the 10th Senate led by Godswill Akpabio in December 2023 confirmed the 11 justices as requested by President Bola Tinubu.
The Justices billed for swearing-in are:
Hon. Justice Jummai Hannatu Sankey, OFR
North Central
Hon. Justice Stephen Jonah Adah
North Central
Hon. Justice Mohammed Baba Idris
Hon. Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani
North East
Hon. Justice Jamilu Yammama Tukur
North West
Hon. Justice Abubakar Sadiq Umar
North West
Hon. Justice Chidiebere Nwaoma Uwa
South East
Hon. Justice Chioma Egondu Nwosu-Iheme
South East
Hon. Justice Obande Festus Ogbuinya
South East
Hon. Justice Moore Aseimo A. Adumein
South south
Hon. Justice Habeeb Adewale O. Abiru
South West
When sworn in, the apex court will have the full complement of 21 justices, as envisaged by the Constitution.