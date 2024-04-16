People Instigating Me To Probe Abba Kabir – Kano Anti-Graft Chair

The Chairman of the Kano State Anti-Corruption and Public Complaints Commission, Muhuyi Magaji, has publicly declared that he is facing pressures to investigate the current governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir.

During an appearance on Channels Television’s program “Sunrise Daily” on Tuesday, Magaji disclosed that despite the external influences, his primary focus remains on addressing allegations from the tenure of the former governor and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje.

Magaji, who was first appointed by Ganduje in 2015 and reappointed in 2020, emphasized the independence and apolitical nature of the commission.

“We have an institution in the Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission that is devoid of political activities and dedicated to fighting corruption, checking maladministration, and fighting injustice,” Magaji stated, underscoring the agency’s commitment to its mandate irrespective of political affiliations.

Despite the complexities of his position and the potential conflicts it entails, Magaji affirmed that there is no desperation in his agency to prosecute Ganduje, but stressed the importance of accountability for public officials.

His stance reflects a dedication to principle over partisanship, especially significant given that his tenure overlapped with that of the former governor who appointed him.

Regarding potential investigations into Governor Abba Kabir, Magaji indicated that these suggestions were externally driven, saying, “That is what people are instigating.”