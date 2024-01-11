Connect with us

11 New Supreme Court Justices To Be Sworn In Next Week

Published

2 hours ago

on

BREAKING: NJC Begins Screening Of 22 New Justices For Supreme Court

Eleven new justices of the Supreme Court will be sworn in next week, according to Channels TV.

Naija News recalls that the 10th Senate led by Godswill Akpabio in December 2023 confirmed the 11 justices as requested by President Bola Tinubu.

The Justices billed for swearing-in are:

Hon. Justice Jummai Hannatu Sankey, OFR
North Central

Hon. Justice Stephen Jonah Adah
North Central

Hon. Justice Mohammed Baba Idris

Hon. Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani
North East

Hon. Justice Jamilu Yammama Tukur
North West

Hon. Justice Abubakar Sadiq Umar
North West

Hon. Justice Chidiebere Nwaoma Uwa
South East

Hon. Justice Chioma Egondu Nwosu-Iheme
South East

Hon. Justice Obande Festus Ogbuinya
South East

Hon. Justice Moore Aseimo A. Adumein
South south

Hon. Justice Habeeb Adewale O. Abiru
South West

When sworn in, the apex court will have the full complement of 21 justices, as envisaged by the Constitution.

