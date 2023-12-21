Senate Approves Appointment Of 11 New Supreme Court Justices (Full List)

The Nigerian Senate on Thursday approved the nomination of 11 Justices for appointment as Justices of the Supreme Court.

The approval follows the presentation of a report by the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters that screened the Justices and the approval of its recommendations by the lawmakers.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Mohammed Monguno presented the report.

Naija News recalls President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had on Wednesday forwarded a letter to the Senate, requesting the legislators to confirm the 11 nominees, who were earlier recommended by the National Judicial Council (NJC).

The list of confirmed nominees are: Justice Haruna Tsammani (Northeast), Justice Moore Adumein (South-South), Justice Jummai Sankey (North-Central), Justice Chidiebere Uwa (South-East) and Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme (South-East).

The others are Justice Obande Ogbuinya (South-East), Justice Stephen Adah (North-Central), Justice Habeeb Abiru (South-West), Justice Jamilu Tukur (Northwest), Justice Abubakar Umar (Northwest) and Justice Mohammed Idris (North-Central).

The appointment of the 11 Justices brings to 21 the number of Justices on the Supreme Court’s bench which hitherto had only 10 justices.

Once confirmed, the Supreme Court would have its full complement of 21 justices, as stipulated by 1999 Constitution (As Amended).