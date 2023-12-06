NJC Recommends Appointment Of 11 Supreme Court Justices, Other Judicial Officers (Full List)

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of 11 persons as Justices of the Supreme Court.

The NJC also recommended the appointment of 1 Justice of the Court of Appeal, 6 heads of Court and 26 other judicial officers.

The decision on the recommendations was taken at a meeting of the council on Wednesday, 6th December 2023 according to a statement released by the NJC Director of Information, Soji Oye.

According to him, the National Judicial Council, at its 104th meeting held on Wednesday, considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and at the end of deliberations, recommended the names of successful candidates as Heads of Courts and other Judicial Officers for the Federal and State Courts in Nigeria.

All recommended candidates to the Supreme Court Bench would be sworn in after the approval of their recommendation by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the subsequent confirmation of their appointment by the Senate.

The various Heads of Court recommended would also be sworn in upon the approval of their appointment by their various State Governors and subsequent confirmation of same by their respective State Houses of Assembly.

The recommendations approved by the NJC are as follows:

ELEVEN JUSTICES, SUPREME COURT OF NIGERIA

Hon. Justice Jummai Hannatu Sankey, OFR

Hon. Justice Chidiebere Nwaoma Uwa

Hon. Justice Chioma Egondu Nwosu-Iheme

Hon. Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani

Hon. Justice Moore Aseimo A. Adumein

Hon. Justice Obande Festus Ogbuinya

Hon. Justice Stephen Jonah Adah

Hon. Justice Habeeb Adewale O. Abiru

Hon. Justice Jamilu Yammama Tukur

Hon. Justice Abubakar Sadiq Umar

Hon. Justice Mohammed Baba Idris

ONE JUSTICE, COURT OF APPEAL

Hon. Justice Mohammed Ahmed Ramat

CHIEF JUDGE TARABA STATE

Hon. Justice Joel Filibus Agya

CHIEF JUDGE, KEBBI STATE

Hon. Justice Umar Abubakar

GRAND KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, KEBBI STATE

Hon. Kadi Sadiq Usman Mukhtar

PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OGUN STATE

Hon. Justice A. O. Femi-Segun

PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, TARABA STATE

Hon. Justice Alfred Yakubu

PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OYO STATE

Hon. Justice Tajudeen M. Abdulganiyu

ONE HIGH COURT JUDGE, BAYELSA STATE

Amaebi Ibomo Orukari

ONE HIGH COURT JUDGE, OGUN STATE

Akinyemi Martins Ayodele

THREE HIGH COURT JUDGES, CROSS RIVER STATE

Ama Edet Ekpo

Theresa Ansa Agom

Jalarth Ogar Agim

THREE KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, ZAMFARA STATE

Aminu Abdullahi Gusau

Usman Hassan Gummi

Hadi Sani

TWO KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, NASARAWA STATE

Abubakar Ahmad Tijjani

Aliyu Ibrahim Ebbema

NINE HIGH COURT JUDGES, KANO STATE;

Fatima Adamu

Hauwa Lawal Umar

Musa Ahmad

Musa Daihuru Mohammed

Farida Rabiu Danbappa

Halima Aliyu Nasir

Aisha Mahmoud

Adam Abdullahi

Hanif Sanusi Yusuf

ONE JUDGE, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, BAYELSA STATE

Opokuma David Lawrence

FOUR HIGH COURT JUDGES, NASARAWA STATE

Esther Mami Ejeh

Ibrahim Dauda Shekarau

Musa Muhammad Dallah

Makama Tanze Benjamin

TWO JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OGUN STATE

Awoyomi Bolanle Adenike

Lawal Adeniyi Olusanya