NJC Recommends Appointment Of 11 Supreme Court Justices, Other Judicial Officers (Full List)
The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of 11 persons as Justices of the Supreme Court.
The NJC also recommended the appointment of 1 Justice of the Court of Appeal, 6 heads of Court and 26 other judicial officers.
The decision on the recommendations was taken at a meeting of the council on Wednesday, 6th December 2023 according to a statement released by the NJC Director of Information, Soji Oye.
According to him, the National Judicial Council, at its 104th meeting held on Wednesday, considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and at the end of deliberations, recommended the names of successful candidates as Heads of Courts and other Judicial Officers for the Federal and State Courts in Nigeria.
All recommended candidates to the Supreme Court Bench would be sworn in after the approval of their recommendation by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the subsequent confirmation of their appointment by the Senate.
The various Heads of Court recommended would also be sworn in upon the approval of their appointment by their various State Governors and subsequent confirmation of same by their respective State Houses of Assembly.
The recommendations approved by the NJC are as follows:
ELEVEN JUSTICES, SUPREME COURT OF NIGERIA
Hon. Justice Jummai Hannatu Sankey, OFR
Hon. Justice Chidiebere Nwaoma Uwa
Hon. Justice Chioma Egondu Nwosu-Iheme
Hon. Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani
Hon. Justice Moore Aseimo A. Adumein
Hon. Justice Obande Festus Ogbuinya
Hon. Justice Stephen Jonah Adah
Hon. Justice Habeeb Adewale O. Abiru
Hon. Justice Jamilu Yammama Tukur
Hon. Justice Abubakar Sadiq Umar
Hon. Justice Mohammed Baba Idris
ONE JUSTICE, COURT OF APPEAL
Hon. Justice Mohammed Ahmed Ramat
CHIEF JUDGE TARABA STATE
Hon. Justice Joel Filibus Agya
CHIEF JUDGE, KEBBI STATE
Hon. Justice Umar Abubakar
GRAND KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, KEBBI STATE
Hon. Kadi Sadiq Usman Mukhtar
PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OGUN STATE
Hon. Justice A. O. Femi-Segun
PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, TARABA STATE
Hon. Justice Alfred Yakubu
PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OYO STATE
Hon. Justice Tajudeen M. Abdulganiyu
ONE HIGH COURT JUDGE, BAYELSA STATE
Amaebi Ibomo Orukari
ONE HIGH COURT JUDGE, OGUN STATE
Akinyemi Martins Ayodele
THREE HIGH COURT JUDGES, CROSS RIVER STATE
Ama Edet Ekpo
Theresa Ansa Agom
Jalarth Ogar Agim
THREE KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, ZAMFARA STATE
Aminu Abdullahi Gusau
Usman Hassan Gummi
Hadi Sani
TWO KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, NASARAWA STATE
Abubakar Ahmad Tijjani
Aliyu Ibrahim Ebbema
NINE HIGH COURT JUDGES, KANO STATE;
Fatima Adamu
Hauwa Lawal Umar
Musa Ahmad
Musa Daihuru Mohammed
Farida Rabiu Danbappa
Halima Aliyu Nasir
Aisha Mahmoud
Adam Abdullahi
Hanif Sanusi Yusuf
ONE JUDGE, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, BAYELSA STATE
Opokuma David Lawrence
FOUR HIGH COURT JUDGES, NASARAWA STATE
Esther Mami Ejeh
Ibrahim Dauda Shekarau
Musa Muhammad Dallah
Makama Tanze Benjamin
TWO JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OGUN STATE
Awoyomi Bolanle Adenike
Lawal Adeniyi Olusanya