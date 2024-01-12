Live Updates: Supreme Court Rules On Governorship Election Disputes In Seven States

As the Supreme Court continues to pass judgements on governorship tussles in states, the apex court will decide the fate of seven more states today.

Naija News reports that the states expectinf a verdit from the apex court today include Plateau, Kano, Zamfara, Lagos, Cross Rivers, Bauchi and Ebonyi.

Stick with Naija News for updates on the Supreme Court judgement…

The Supreme Court, on Friday affirmed the election of Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the duly elected Governor of Lagos State.

Justice Garba Lawal, who read the lead judgment of the apex court, dismissed the appeal filed by Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party (LP)

The Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang and his counterpart in Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, have arrived at the Supreme Court in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the two governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) arrived at the apex court ahead of the commencement of the ruling on the governorship election appeals in their respective states.

Also in court is the immediate past Governor of Plateau state and the former Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Simon Lalong.

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf and his counterpart in Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, have arrived at the Supreme Court in Abuja.

There is heightened security amid anxiety in some of the states where the Supreme Court judgment is expected today in the dispute over the March 18, 2023 governorship elections.

Story continues below advertisement

The situation is tense, especially in Plateau, Kano and Zamfara.