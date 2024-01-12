Dominic Solanke Wins Best Premier League Player Of The Month

Dominic Solanke has become the first Bournemouth player to win the Premier League’s Player of the Month award.

The league body announced Dominic Solanke as the Premier League Player of the Month winner for December earlier today, January 12.

The 26-year-old Nigerian-born British striker scored six Premier League goals during December. He also scored a goal in the Carabao Cup in the same month.

So far this season, Dominic Solanke has scored a total of 13 goals in all competitions.

One of Solanke’s best performances in his career occurred on December 23, when the Cherries defeated Nottingham Forest 3-2 on the road. He scored his first-ever hat-trick during the game.

Bournemouth has climbed to 12th place in the Premier League rankings thanks to the form of Solanke.

The striker has doubled his goal total from the previous season when he scored six goals in 33 appearances. The forward, a former player for Chelsea and Liverpool, has played just once for the Three Lions of England since 2017.

He is tied for third place in the Premier League top scorers standings with Son Heung-min of Tottenham, two goals behind Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Erling Haaland of Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa manager, Unai Emery was awarded manager of the month after guiding Aston Villa to four wins and two draws from their seven games in December, including back-to-back victories over Manchester City and Arsenal without conceding a goal.