Abandoned EPL Game Luton Town Vs Bournemouth To Be Replayed In Full

The Premier League has announced that the abandoned Luton Town vs. Bournemouth match will be replayed in full.

Recall that the Luton Town vs Bournemouth match was suspended indefinitely on Saturday, December 16, after Luton captain, Tom Lockyer, collapsed on the pitch in the 59th minute. After that point, the scoreline was 1-1.

After receiving treatment on the pitch for several minutes, Lockyer was moved away from the pitch and driven straight to the hospital.

It was later confirmed that Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest and is currently responding to treatment.

After the incident, it was unclear whether the game would continue from the 60th minute on a later date or if the 1-1 draw would stand as the final scoreline.

Earlier today, December 20, the Premier League issued a statement to clarify that the Luton Town vs Bournemouth game will start from the beginning in a future date.

At the time of writing, the league body has not revealed when the Premier League game will be replayed, but it is not likely to be replayed in 2023.

A statement from the Premier League added: “The decision to abandon the match in the 59th minute was made collectively between the match officials, players, managers from both clubs and the Premier League.

“The league would like to thank the medical staff and all those involved for their swift actions in responding to what was an extremely upsetting situation for everyone.

“We wish Tom a continued recovery, and our thoughts are with him, his family, and all those at Luton Town FC.”