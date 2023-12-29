Premier League club, Bournemouth have confirmed that their midfielder, Hamed Traore, suffered a malaria infection while on international duties with Ivory Coast.

Hamed Traore made his international debut for Ivory Coast on September 6, 2021, after playing for the country’s youth teams (under-20 and under-23).

Despite being over three years old in the national team which will host the 2023 AFCON from January 13, the 23-year-old midfielder has managed to make just five appearances, two of which came in November 2023.

Unfortunately, Hamed Traore returned from the international break with a malaria infection which forced him to be admitted to the hospital.

He underwent treatment at the hospital for days before he was discharged. He is currently recovering at home, according to Bournemouth manager, Andoni Iraola.

“The past few weeks have been a tough situation for him personally,” Iraola said.

“We have to make sure that he is OK and he recovers properly.”

Despite being a part of Ivory Coast’s wins over Seychelles and the Gambia in November, he was not included in the country’s 2023 AFCON squad probably because of the Malaria infection.

Based on Bournmouth’s update, Hamed Traore is not expected to be a part of the club’s Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur on December 31.

The youngster joined Bournemouth on July 1, 2023, from Sassuolo for a transfer fee worth €25.62 million. Since then, he has made just one appearance which was in the EFL Cup.