Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed Reacts To Supreme Court Victory

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to his victory at the Supreme Court on Friday.

Naija News had earlier reported that the apex court affirmed the election of Mohammed as the duly elected Governor of Bauchi State.

The apex court in a lead judgment read by Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, dismissed the appeal by Sadique Abubakar of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for lacking merit.

Mohammed in a post on his official X account, offered praises to Allah for his victory at the court.

The Bauchi State Governor stated that the victory at the Supreme Court belongs to the people of Bauchi State and the PDP.

According to Mohammed, his victory reaffirms that the good work in Bauchi State must go on.

He wrote, “In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful, I offer all praises to Allah for our victory.

“This triumph belongs to the people of Bauchi State and our esteemed party, the @OfficialPDPNig. On behalf of my family and myself, I express deep gratitude to all our stakeholders who joined us in this journey, particularly our religious and faith leaders, political associates, friends, and well-wishers.

“This victory reaffirms that the good work in Bauchi State must go on. #GreaterBauchi”