Onanuga Reacts As Atiku’s Aide, Daniel Bwala Visits Tinubu

Presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga has reacted to the visit of Daniel Bwala, one of the spokesmen of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, to President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja.

Naija News reported that during the visit, Bwala declared his availability to work with the administration of President Tinubu, adding that he has no apologies to tender to anybody over his visit to the President.

Speaking with State House correspondents after the meeting, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain disclosed that he came at the invitation of the President.

Bwala stated that if supporting Tinubu meant joining the All Progressives Congress (APC), he was ready to join the party and dump the opposition PDP.

He said he is particularly excited about the recent policy decisions the President has taken, which, according to him, demonstrates that he is about the people and not just protecting his team.

Bwala also commended him for taking the decisions, including the suspension of the embattled Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, over a N585 million scandal.

Reacting in a post via his official X handle on Wednesday night, Onanuga said Bwala has returned to the camp of President Bola Tinubu.

Story continues below advertisement

He wrote: “Bwala is back to the Asiwaju fold.”