Ini Edo Raises Eyebrow With Birthday Message To IK Ogbonna Amidst Rumoured Romantic Relationship

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, has drawn reactions over an alleged romantic relationship with IK Ogbona, after she shared a message to celebrate his birthday.

Naija News reports that in April 2023, reports made rounds online that Ini and IK are in a serious relationship, which was not a secret to some close friends and family.

However, the duo have remained silent on the rumour as they neither confirm nor deny it.

Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, Ini Edo shared photos of herself and IK to celebrate his birthday.

The movie star also used endearing words for IK, while praying for him.

She wrote: “It’s world Okeosisi day. Happy birthday king! You are amazing, kind, sweet, brave, loving, smart, to me , an Old wise man 😀 and above all … you have the purest of heart. May the universe align with your every dream and may the goodness of your heart attract only and all the goodness of this world, and may Your days be filled with peace,Joy and laughter… Happy birthday My love @ikogbonna.”

In response to the post, IK wrote, “Thanks, love you always.”

Meanwhile, IK Ogbonna has revealed he is unbothered about public opinions or assumptions regarding his private lifestyle.

Naija News reports that IK, whose marriage to Sonia Morales crashed a few years ago, made this known in an interview with PUNCH.

The movie star said he is always open to love again, and leaving his relationship life away from the public eye brings him more peace.

Story continues below advertisement

IK noted that his relationship is left for those close to him, adding that he focuses solely on his career, family, and friends.