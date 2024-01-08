Why I Do Not Care About Peoples Opinions On My Private Lifestyle – Actor, IK Ogbonna

Popular Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna, has revealed he is unbothered about public opinions or assumptions regarding his private lifestyle.

Naija News reports that IK, whose marriage to Sonia Morales crashed a few years ago, made this known in an interview with PUNCH.

The movie star said he is always open to love again, and leaving his relationship life away from the public eye brings him more peace.

IK noted that his relationship is left for those close to him, adding that he chooses to focus solely on his career, family, and friends.

He said: “I do not care about the opinions of people that do not even know me. I face things that give me peace, such as my family, friends, and career.

“I am always open to love. Without love, we cannot live as human beings, but I wouldn’t say I like to discuss my private life, because I feel there should be a part of everyone’s life that should not be made public.

“You can’t give all of yourself to the public. When it comes to one’s love life, there is more peace when one keeps it to oneself. My relationship status is left for those people close to me to know.”

On what his New Year’s resolution is, the light-skinned actor said he sees it as every other day, and his own new year starts on his birthday.

He said: “I am not big on New Year celebrations. For me, it is just like every other day. My new year starts on my birthday, when I mark a new age. Though I usually thank God for allowing me to see another year, I do not wait until the beginning of the year to set personal goals.”