Gambia Coach, Tom Saintfiet Explains Why Nigeria Will Play In 2023 AFCON Final

The coach of the Gambia national team, Tom Saintfiet, believes the Super Eagles of Nigeria will play Ivory Coast in the final of the 2023 AFCON.

In an interview with Al-Mehwar channel ahead of the 2023 AFCON, which will take place in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, Tom Saintfiet stressed that a West African country would win the tournament.

The Belgian tactician acknowledged that North African countries have the teams to win the 34th edition of the tournament, but the weather in Ivory Coast wouldn’t favour them.

Tom Saintfiet explains: “The Egyptian national team has a very strong team, and it is a candidate to win the title, just like Algeria, Morocco, and even Tunisia.

“But I do not think that a team from North Africa will win the title in West Africa because the humidity is high, as is the temperature and the stadium is different and the conditions are different.

“I believe that a team from West Africa will win this title. I see Senegal as always strong, as well as Mali, which can be a strong team, but my opinion is that the final will be between Ivory Coast and Nigeria.

“For me, Nigeria is very strong, but Ivory Coast is strong and plays on its home soil, and so does the Malian national team.”

Note that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will commence their campaign in the 2023 AFCON in Group A against Equatoria Guinea.

Story continues below advertisement

While Tom Saintfiet, who once attempted to coach Nigeria, will begin his campaign with his team, Gambia in Group C against Senegal on Monday, January 15.