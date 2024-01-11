Bwala: It Is Not Easy To Be Surrounded By Straw Men – Amadi Sends Words Of Comfort To Atiku

The Director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts, Sam Amadi has said that the the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar is surrounded by people he described as straw men.

Amadi’s statement is coming amidst reports of a chieftain of the PDP, Daniel Bwala visiting President Bola Tinubu.

Recall that Bwala, a staunch critic of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said he was committed to supporting Tinubu’s administration and that he owes no one any apology for his decision.

He spoke to state house correspondents after closed-door talks with Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

He said, “I told him today, I am committing to play my part to support your administration, and I have no apologies to anybody.”

Reacting to Bwala’s statement, Amadi who seemed displeased with the development asked God to strengthen Atiku.

He wrote, “May God strengthen you at this point sir.

“It’s not easy to be surrounded by STRAW men.”

Onanuga Reacts As Atiku’s Aide, Daniel Bwala Visits Tinubu

Meanwhile, Presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga has reacted to Bwala’s visit

Speaking in a post via his official X handle on Wednesday night, Onanuga said Bwala has returned to the camp of President Bola Tinubu.

Story continues below advertisement

He wrote: “Bwala is back to the Asiwaju fold.”