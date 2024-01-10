We Did Not Endorse Any Candidate To Pick Our Party’s Ticket – PDP In Edo North Clarifies

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo North has debunked claims that it has endorsed a candidate to pick the party’s ticket ahead of the Edo state governorship election.

Debunking the claims in a statement made available to Naija News on Wednesday, the group assured stakeholders that all governorship aspirants of the party will be given a level playing ground ahead of the state’s governorship election scheduled to take place in November 2024.

The group, in a statement jointly signed by the party leadership in Edo North constituency, debunked claims that it endorsed Asue Ighodalo as its favorite aspirant to pick the party’s ticket ahead of the governorship polls.

The statement read, “The Edo North PDP leaders forum notes with grave sadness and total disgust, the purported Fugar endorsement of Mr. Asue Ighodalo, an aspirant for the exalted office of Governor of Edo state.

“The entire process and pronouncement is in absolute variance with the principles of democracy and a free, fair and level playing ground for all bonafide PDP members who meet the criteria to run for office.

“The Edo North leaders forum hereby states unequivocally, that all party aspirants for the office of Governor (whether from the North, South or Central districts of the state) will be given free, fair and level playing ground to actualise their ambition in accordance with the party guidelines and constitution.”