TB Joshua: ‘Release Documentary On Britain’s Atrocities In Africa’ – Eedris Abdulkareem Drags BBC

Nigerian singer, Eedris Abdulkareem, has strongly criticized the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) for its recent documentary on the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet TB Joshua

Naija News reports that BBC on Monday, January 8, released a documentary of alleged eyewitness accounts of rape, fake miracles, torture, and forced abortions committed by the late TB Joshua.

TB Joshua, who passed away on June 5, 2021, became the subject of a historic investigation by the BBC.

The documentary delved into the late preacher and his church, featuring interviews with at least 30 purported former members and workers of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

The controversial documentary sparked intense internet discussions, eliciting mixed opinions of netizens.

In response to the trending video, Abdulkareem expressed his views on his Instagram page on Tuesday evening.

He asserted that the British Broadcasting Corporation lacks the moral grounds to condemn any African individual until it produces a documentary exposing the alleged atrocities committed by Britain in Africa.

Story continues below advertisement

The singer wrote, “Until BBC releases a documentary on the atrocities committed by Britain on African soil, only then will they have the moral justification to condemn any African man.”