‘Eedris Abdulkareem Is Treacherous Cheat, Nigerians Should Stop Listening To Him’ – Eddy Remedy Exposes Singer

Veteran Nigerian singer and former member of ‘The Remedies’, Eddy Remedy, has slammed his ex-bandmate, Eedris Abdulkareem, over claims that he was the sole founder of the now-defunct band.

Naija News reports that Abdulkareem, in a recent interview on ‘The Honest Bunch’, podcast claimed that he and Eddy were the original members of ‘The Remedies’ and only accepted Tony Tetuila into the group out of pity after meeting him at a show in Ilorin, Kwara State.

However, in an interview with media personality, Daddy Freeze, Eddy Remedy described Abdulkareem as a greedy boy, who was invited to join the music group after he formed it.

According to him, Tetuila didn’t join the group in Ilorin but in his apartment in Lagos, where Abdulkareem brought him to meet him, stressing that he also collected money from his parents with the promise of making their son a star.

The veteran singer said there were rumours back then that Tetuila’s parents were sponsoring the music group, whereas he was the sole sponsor.

He added that Eedris Abdulkareem is a cheat and a treacherous person who only thinks about himself, adding that Nigerians should stop listening to him.

He said, “That boy (Eedris Abdulkareem) is a greedy boy. He has always been greedy. I formed the group and invited him into the group. The day he was coming, he brought Tony [Tetuila]. I had never met Tony in my life. I just saw a guy limping behind him.

“When they got into my room, I asked him, ‘Who is this man?’ He now introduced Tony that he has been with him all these while. That was when Eedris was supposed to tell me that Tony’s parents have given him some money and he told them that he will take him to wherever he is going. He didn’t tell me that. The rumours first started when we were on tour that Tony’s parents were sponsoring the group. No, they were not sponsoring the group. I had $5,000 that my parents sent to me from America in 1997. They sent me that money to come and meet them but I insisted that I was to stay back in Nigeria to pursue my music career after graduating from Yaba Tech. I used that money to sponsored the group throughout that period.

“Bro! Eedris is a treacherous basttard, Eedris is a cheat, Nigerians should stop listening to Eedris. I’ve been quiet all this while because I didn’t want trouble, I didn’t want people to think we keep fighting because we are grownups but bro what is mine can not be taken away from me, I will die before what is mine is taken from me. Eedris made money from the government one time, Eedris no dey help anybody, na himself he know.

“He made about N120 million from the government when we were all down, I was down and out, this was a guy that I brought to eat food o, I was down and went to Asaba for four years before coming back to Lagos. I called Eedris to tell him what I was going through, he told me to start going from one hotel or the other to meet him after he was no longer in those places. I didn’t get any help from him till today, the biggest help he gave me which were insults was when he sent me N5k twice.”