‘I Can’t Breath’ – Nigerian Singer, Candy Bleakz Cries Out After All Her Money ‘Disappeared’ From Bank Account

Nigerian singer, Akiode Blessing Mariam, also known as Candy Bleakz, has cried out online over the sudden ‘disappearance’ of all her money from her bank account.

Naija News reports that the singer made this known in a post shared on X.

Lamenting her ordeal, the singer said everything she had worked for the past eight years was gone.

She wrote, “Why me? I just want everyone to be fine. I just lost my everything, everything 8years of hustle my God why me? My dad, my mum and now ME!!! @wemabank please I need help. Have lost my everything. I can’t breathe. I want to be a better person and not come online but am dying. No I can’t be endure I can’t live, I can’t breathe. I need help.”

In other news, music executive, Ubi Franklin has reacted to reports of Afrobeats superstar, Burna Boy acquiring a Bugatti W16 Mistral worth $5 million (N5 billion).

Naija News understand that an international car dealer, Deejay Mzi, shared a clip revealing both the exteriors and interiors of the singer’s new Bugatti W16 Mistral and confirming that it belonged to the ‘Last Last’ crooner.

Some sections of the media had reported that the price tag for a brand new Bugatti W16 Mistral is approximately $5 million (N5 billion).

However, Franklin has expressed doubt that Burna would spend such an amount on a car.

Speaking in a recent interview with Fans Tribe HQ, Franklin said he doesn’t believe the news.