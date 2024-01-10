Edo Guber Race: Ex-Minister, Clem Agba Picks APC Nomination Forms

A former Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba, has picked up the Nomination and Expression of Interest forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Edo governorship election.

Naija News reports that Agba was the first APC aspirant from Edo state to pick the forms at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

A former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Edo, Henry Idahagbon, picked the forms on behalf of Agba on Wednesday.

According to a schedule of activities for the Edo governorship election released by the APC, the sale of Nomination and Expression of Interest and Delegates Forms will end on Jan. 29.

The APC will elect its flag bearer for the governorship race at a primary election to be held on February 17, while the off-cycle governorship election will be held in Edo on Nov. 16, the same day as a similar exercise will be held in Ondo State.

Recall that the ruling APC had fixed the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms cost at N10 million and N40 million respectively.

Aspirants living with disabilities and female aspirants are to pay for the Expression of Interest Form, while the Nomination Form is free for them.

Story continues below advertisement

Youths between 25 years and 40 years of age are to buy the Expression of Interest Forms and the Nomination Forms at 50 per cent discount.