Buhari’s Ex-Minister, Clem Agba Joins Edo Governorship Race

The former Minister of Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba, has declared his intention to contest the Edo governorship election in 2024.

Agba declared his intention to run for governor on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at his ward in the Uzanu community in Etsako East Local Government of the state on Tuesday.

Agba said as a homeboy, he decided to declare his interest at his ward because “charity begins at home”.

Agba stated that it is not enough to continue to talk about the ills in society and the failure of the present government but to showcase good things that can happen in every corner of the state if he is elected.

The former minister added that he would implement an action plan for the development of the state if elected.

He said: “I have come here to tell my people of my aspiration to run for the office of the governor of Edo State because it is not enough to continue to talk about the ills but to showcase what (good things that) can happen in every corner of the state with my village, which today, I think we can be described as a town or city.

“It is for that reason that I have decided that I want to run for the office of governor of Edo state. I want to be governor to implement the plans I helped put in place as a minister.

“All parts of Edo need development. When I was in government, I showcased what can happen to villages. We will focus on rural development, with multi-dimensional poverty in the country, we will put a stop to rural-urban drift.

“With rural-urban drift, the urban areas will turn to slums; there would be insecurity in those areas; food prices will go high. These are some of the things we want to deal with.

“It is not that it is not good to go to the moon like Americans and some other people are doing, but for me, we have to solve our basic problems of food, shelter, health, sanitation and others.”