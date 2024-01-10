Checkout Stylish Super Eagles Of Nigeria As They Depart Lagos For Ivory Coast

It was all style and glamour as the Super Eagles of Nigeria departed Lagos for Abidjan in Ivory Coast for the commencement of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Super Eagles were dressed in all-white native attire popular in Southwestern Nigeria as agbada as they arrived at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport in Lagos around noon local time.

Coach Jose Peseiro and his coaching crew including his countrymen from Portugal, weren’t left out in dressing in the stylish native wear with a crown-like cap that was made to go with it.

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa who is used to dressing in such glamorous outfits was seen posing at the airport as the team prepared to board their chartered plane.

The team’s talisman, Victor Osimhen was also all smiles as he flaunted the beautiful Agbada outfit at the airport.

Some lucky football enthusiasts at the airport didn’t miss the opportunity of coming across the star-studded Super Eagles team at the airport as they took pictures with them.

Before they departed the airport in Lagos for the capital of Ivory Coast, the team posed for a group picture on the chartered plane to the admiration of their fans.

Note that the Super Eagles will commence their campaign at the 2023 AFCON Group A against Equatoria Guinea on January 14.