NTA To Broadcast All 2023 AFCON Matches Live

The Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) has announced that it will air all live matches of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament starting this weekend in Cote D’Ivoire.

The indigenous national television station revealed on Wednesday morning that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Afro Sports for the live transmission of all 52 matches of the competition.

Naija News reports that the news is coming after Sky Sports announced that it had secured a licence to also air the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles of Nigeria finally touched down in Lagos late on Tuesday, January 9, after spending a week in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

Recall that the Super Eagles opened their 2023 African Cup of Nations campaign in Abu Dhabi on January 2 and played two warmup matches ahead of the tournament.

In their first warmup match, the Eagles defeated a local club in Abu Dhabi 12-0, with the team’s talisman, Victor Osimhen, scoring two of the goals.

While football enthusiasts were excited that the Super Eagles had regained top form ahead of the tournament, they shattered the happiness of most Nigerians by losing to a fellow 2023 AFCON team, Guinea in their second warmup game on January 8.

A day after the 2-0 defeat to Guinea, the Super Eagles team flew to Lagos and landed at the state’s international airport around 9 p.m. local time.

Despite the result of their last warmup game, the Super Eagles received a very warm reception from the Nigerian football supporters club who rolled out their drums to welcome the team.

Coach Jose Peseiro and his team are expected to spend the night in Nigeria and then fly to Abidjan, the capital city of the host country, Ivory Coast, on January 10.

They will begin their campaign in Group A against Equatoria Guinea on January 14.