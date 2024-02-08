Have Eaten To Your Satisfaction? Portable Blasts Nigerians For Celebrating Super Eagles’ Victory

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has berated Nigerians for celebrating the Super Eagles victory over South Africa.

Naija News reports that the semi-final tie ended 1-1 after extra time, with the Super Eagles winning on penalties, leading to massive online and offline celebrations.

However, in the aftermath of the victory, Portable, in a video shared online, expressed disappointment with Nigerians for directing their attention towards football rather than addressing the country’s current economic challenges.

The ‘Zazu zeh’ crooner questioned Nigerians on the reason for being happy amidst the deplorable state of roads and environment, the escalating value of the dollar, widespread hunger, and other pressing issues.

Portable emphasized that the enthusiasm invested in football should instead be utilized to reduce hunger, urging Nigerians to come out en mass to express their anger over the current hardship.

He said, “How many of you have eaten to your satisfaction? Dollar don high, situation no good, road no good, we have bad road and bad environment. Hungry wan kill us, so what is making you happy? You are shouting ‘Up Nigeria ‘, wetin go up in Nigeria? So make the economy dey rise dey go? Make hungry dey rise. What is making you happy? Is it the cup you want to eat?

“The energy you guys are using to do Up Super Eagles, why can’t you use it to chase hunger away? Don’t worry o, go carry your last card watch football.

“The energy you guys use to come out for football, use it to come out for government, fire them, drag them. Na so una promote Grammy, we didn’t win, now we are promoting football, May God allow us win it. Come out and block the roads, and stop sapa.”