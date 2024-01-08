Sky Sports To Broadcast 2023 AFCON Matches

Sky Sports has announced plan to broadcast 2023 African Cup of Nation (AFCON) matches.

Naija News reports that the news elicited cheers among football fans across the world as it presents a fantastic opportunity to follow all the action from the tournament.

The announcement was made on Monday via the X account of Skysports.

The tournament will begin with Ivory Coast on 13 January and the final will crown the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 champions on February 11.

Meanwhile, the potential partnership between Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface in the Super Eagles’ attack during the forthcoming 2023 AFCON is under a serious threat.

Victor Boniface was expected to shine like a million star in the 2023 AFCON, which will begin in Ivory Coast on January 13 but he is currently nowhere to be found.

When the Super Eagles played a friendly match against an Abu Dhabi club, Al Gharbia FC on Sunday, January 7, Boniface didn’t start the game and wasn’t on the bench.

His absence from the team wasn’t obvious since the Eagles played against a lowly-rated team, and the Nigerian side won emphatically, 12-0.

When the starting lineup for the warmup game against Guinea was released earlier today, January 8, and Victor Boniface wasn’t in the lineup and not part of the substitutes, Nigerians began to wonder where the 23-year-old striker had been.

Reports initially claimed that the Bayer Leverkusen striker is currently resting so that he can be 100 percent fit ahead of the commencement of the tournament on January 13.

However, Naija News confirmed that Boniface is currently injured but the severity of the injury has not been ascertained.

At the time of writing, the state of the injury is still being assessed and there is a possibility that he could miss the 2023 AFCON if the injury is deemed severe.

If that happens, Boniface will be the second A-list player from coach Jose Peseiro’s 25-man AFCON squad to withdraw from the squad. Recall that Wilfred Ndidi had to be replaced by Alhassan Yusuf due to fitness issues.

Also, Kelechi Iheanacho has not joined the team as he is not fully fit yet. However, he is expected to link up with the team in Lagos on January 9 and then fly with them to Abidjan on January 10.