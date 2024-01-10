Boko Haram Attack Borno Community, Kill At Least Six

No fewer than six individuals were reportedly killed in a recent attack in Borno State by suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Wednesday morning revealed that the deadly attack was carried out at Bakassi Joint, located on the outskirts of Gajiram, the administrative center of Nganzai LGA in Borno State.

Four other people reportedly sustained degrees of injuries in the attack confirmed to journalists by the elected representative of Nganzai constituency in the House of Assembly, Hon. Mohammed Ali Gajiram.

The politician told Daily Trust that the attack took place on Sunday evening.

According to his account, a group of individuals engaged in card games and other local pastimes were targeted by nine insurgents who abruptly surrounded them at approximately 8pm.

The assailants, he said, proceeded to unleash a hail of gunfire upon the unsuspecting victims.

“We received a distress call two days ago that some Boko Haram terrorists took advantage of one of the porous areas of the trenches dug by security agencies and sneaked into Gajiram town.

“They went straight to Bakassi Joint where mostly youths gather to play cards and other games. After surrounding the whole area, they opened fire on the innocent citizens, killing six people, while four others sustained injuries.

“The police commissioner has since visited the scene of the incident and directed that the remains of the dead be buried, and our people in the community conducted their internment according to Islamic rites.

“There was also a joint security meeting that involved all stakeholders in Gajiram the following day to prevent future occurrence of this dastardly act,” the lawmaker said.