Betta Edu: Why I Don’t Want Youths To Lead Nigeria – Daddy Freeze

Controversial media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, has opined that ‘old thieving’ politicians should remain in power instead of handing over leadership to youths.

Naija News reports that the OAP stated this while reacting to the suspension of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, from President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet over alleged fraud.

Speaking in an Instagram live session with fans, Freeze said inexperience was why Betta Edu was caught in corruption allegations barely five months in office.

Daddy Freeze noted that old politicians understand the systems, unlike the youths, whom he claimed would “steal the system senselessly”.

He said, “I don’t want youths to lead Nigeria. I would rather have an old thief that understands the system than a young thief that would just steal the system senselessly. You never do minister work how many months dem Don catch you already.

“At least, other person wey dem dey catch, e dey reach like three years later. Someone who isn’t 40 yet, I’m 10 years older than her [Betta Edu]. She is a proper youth.

Story continues below advertisement

“Those you saying you don’t want old people, for me, all this old people whether it’s Tinubu, Atiku or Obi, I prefer them to youths. Nigerian youths? Some of them were born deficient of a conscience.”