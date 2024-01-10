Betta Edu: Presidency Defends Tinubu’s Action

The Presidency has affirmed that the Bola Tinubu administration has taken a firm stance against fraudulent activities.

This was evident through the suspension of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, and the National Coordinator of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), Halima Shehu.

The decisive actions underscored the administration’s commitment to a zero-tolerance policy for fraudulent acts within the government.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, stated that it is unacceptable for any individual, except for a contractor, to deposit public funds into a private account.

Onanuga also emphasized that Edu should be presumed innocent until the completion of a thorough investigation.

“The President wants to make a difference and take full control.

“He has shown that his government won’t tolerate shenanigans, and that is why he has suspended Shehu and Edu,” he said.

Onanuga, featured on Channels, responded to Edu’s suspension following allegations that she endorsed the transfer of N585 million into a personal account.

The Presidential aide emphasized that the responsibility of drafting a payment memo lies with the Permanent Secretary or the Director of Finance and Administration, and the minister’s role is to approve.

He stated he did not understand why Edu’s signature was on the paper that was being circulated.

“It is not the business of any minister to sign anything about money. You cannot pay government money into a private account.

“Everybody knows it is wrong. What I found strange is that the paper in circulation bore Edu’s signature.

“Those in government know that is not normal unless the private account is for your contractor, and the account has to be approved before money can be paid into it,” he said.

Onanuga insisted, nonetheless, that the fact that her signature appears on the document does not constitute an indictment.

He stated that until the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) completes its investigation, none of the parties involved should be held accountable.

He said: “Don’t let’s jump to conclusions on who is a saint and sinner. Let’s keep our fingers crossed until the EFCC finishes its investigation and then gives findings.

“Let’s give everyone involved the benefit of the doubt before we rush to judgment. Let’s wait for the EFCC.”