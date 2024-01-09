NPFL Punishes Gombe United, Kano Pillars, Remo Stars

Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) administrators have docked three points and slammed N1 million fine on Gombe United on Sunday, January 8.

Gombe United suffered the said punishment for acting in an unsportsmanlike manner during their matchday 17 home match against Rivers United.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw at the Pantami Stadium, an outcome that wasn’t pleasing to the spectators and the club’s officials. Hence, they attacked match officials following the game.

Also, the head coach of Gombe United, Mohammed Baba Ganaru, was suspended for three games and faced charges for the incident.

In the same vein, the team’s remaining home games in the first half of the season will take place behind closed doors.

A statement from the football body reads: “Gombe United have been fined N1m for the repeated offense of failing to provide adequate security and another N1m fine is imposed for the repeated offence of throwing objects onto the field of play.

“They have also been docked three points and three goals from their accumulated haul following the assault of match officials.

“Gombe United will also pay a fine of N500,000 being compensation of N250,000 each to center referee Sa’id Abdul’Aziz and assistant referee Cletus Adewebi.”

In the same vein, the four-time champion Kano Pillars were forced to play their remaining home games before the mid-season behind closed doors and were fined N12.250 million for the misbehavior of their supporters.

NPFL Table-toppers, Remo Stars, were fined N1 million on Sunday due to inadequate security during their thrilling 2-0 victory over Sunshine Stars.