Supreme Court Reserves Judgement In Plateau Governor Poll Appeal

The Supreme Court has reserved its decision on the appeal lodged by Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, which seeks to overturn the Court of Appeal’s ruling that invalidated his election.

This development followed a session where a five-member panel of justices, led by Justice John Okoro, heard arguments from both sides of the appeal.

Governor Mutfwang, represented by his counsel Kanu Agabi, appealed to the Supreme Court to reaffirm the Tribunal’s judgement and discard the appellate court’s decision.

Agabi argued that the respondents, Nentawe Goshwe and the All Progressives Congress (APC), do not have the authority to challenge the methods used by a party in selecting its state executives.

Furthermore, he contended that it was contradictory for the respondents to claim both that the governor did not receive the lawful number of votes attributed to him and that the election was invalid.

On the other side, the APC and its candidate countered that Mutfwang’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had flouted a legitimate court order.

This order had directed the PDP to hold congresses in 17 local governments, but the party reportedly conducted these only in five local government areas prior to the March governorship election.

The case has garnered significant attention, as it delves into the complexities of electoral processes and legal interpretations of political party actions.

The Supreme Court’s decision, when announced, will not only determine Governor Mutfwang’s political fate but also set a precedent for similar electoral disputes in the future.

The Plateau State political sphere, as well as the broader national community, awaits the final judgement with keen interest.