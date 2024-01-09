Gbajabiamila Reveals Reason For Tinubu’s Rise In Politics

Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to the President, has said President Bola Tinubu’s political rise could be linked to the ties he built with his colleagues when he was a member of the National Assembly in 1992.

The former House of Representatives Speaker stated this on Monday during a reception and award presentation organised for him and other members of the Forum of APC Former Members Of the Green Chamber.

He said, “I will tell you one thing today, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he may not know it, but I have been around him for a long time, one of his greatest strengths and what catapulted him to where he is today were his former colleagues when he was a senator. So this is a constituency we must hold dear. We just shouldn’t burn bridges when we leave.”

Gbajabiamila, who thanked his former colleagues for organising the reception to honour them, however, decried the absence of some other award recipients.

Some other members recognised by the forum are Niger State Governor Hon Umar Bago, and the minister of sports development, Hon John Enoh.