‘Former Speaker, Ghali Na’Abba Died Without A House, Struggled To Pay Hospital Bills, Left N250K In Bank Account’

Hussain Na’abba, a close associate to the former speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Na’Abba, has disclosed that the ex lawmaker died without a house in any part of the country.

Naija News recalls that Na’Abba died on December 27, 2023, in Abuja after a protracted illness and was buried the same day according to Islamic rites.

According to Daily Nigerian, Na’Abba’s associate, in an interview on Hausa podcast programme, “Rigar Kaya”, said the former speaker did not have a house in Kano but squatted at his mother’s house during any visit.

The associate stated that the speaker of the 8th Assembly struggled to settle his medical bills and left only N250,000 in his bank account despite his position in the country.

He added that Na’abba refused to illegally amass wealth due to his conviction of living a modest lifestyle and protecting the interests of the masses.

While acknowledging the support from friends and former colleagues of the former speaker, Hussain Na’abba said the life of Na’abba should serve as a lesson to Nigerians and public officeholders.

He said, “He died without a house in Kano, Abuja, or Kaduna. His bank account also shows he had only N250,000 before he died. And after his Kano home was burnt by hoodlums, he squatted at his mother’s house whenever he visited Kano.

“Ghali’s ideology was pro-masses, and he always had good intentions towards his people. He’s also someone who committed everything he did to the hands of God.

“But since the government sponsored some Kano citizens to perpetrate violence against him and even burned his house, he became reluctant to build another one. He was shocked to see that the masses he protected and loved dearly rewarded him with arson.

Story continues below advertisement

“And despite the disappointment and heartbreak, that never hindered his ideology of serving the people until his death.”