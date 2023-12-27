Former House Of Reps Speaker, Ghali Na’abba Is Dead

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na” Abba, is reportedly dead.

Naija News learnt that Ghali, the 7th speaker of the House of Representatives, died in the early hours of Wednesday in Abuja.

A family source who spoke with DAILY NIGERIAN said the former lawmaker died in an Abuja hospital following a brief illness.

Ghali Na’abba obtained a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1979.

The former lawmaker completed a postgraduate programme on Leadership and Good Governance at the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University in the United States in 2004.

During his tenure as Speaker of the House, Ghali led several international bodies on parliament in the wake of the millennium.

He joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 1998 during its formative period.

He emerged as the party’s candidate in the April 1999 National Assembly election in Kano Municipal Federal Constituency of Kano state and won the election to represent the Federal constituency in the House of Representatives.

Meanwhile, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has lost his mother, Saratu Yakubu, at the age of 103.

Naija News reports that Dogara disclosed this in a statement issued via his X handle on Friday evening, December 22.

He noted that funeral arrangements would be announced in due course.